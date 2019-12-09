It's looking likely that Jalen Suggs has played his last organized football game, but the awards are still rolling in for the SMB Wolfpack quarterback/defensive back.

Suggs was named 2019 Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association on Sunday. He passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns in leading SMB, a cooperative of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake, to a 12-1 record and a runner-up finish in Class 4A. He also made nine interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.

Suggs is expected to announce in early January that he will play basketball in college.

Jim Paulsen

• Grand Valley State, ranked No. 2, scored three goals in the first half and defeated No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament. The Mavericks finished 19-4-1.

• The Gophers volleyball team's NCAA regional match Friday against Florida in Austin, Texas, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming at ESPN3. The regional final Saturday will begin at 7 p.m.