The Gophers' hopes of landing Michigan prep offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield went splat two months ago, when he decommitted from Minnesota. This week, the consensus four-star recruit splattered the Gophers again -- in a paintball video, announcing his commitment to Michigan.

In the video, the 6-5 Mayfield drives into a park in a Jeep and begins hunting down some of the schools that offered him scholarships with a paintball gun. He splats someone wearing a Gophers jacket first, followed by Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa before rescuing a female counterpart.

"After a long-fought battle, I have decided to 'Go Blue,'" Mayfield says, removing a state championship T-shirt from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School to reveal a Michigan shirt.

P.J. Fleck's staff knew Mayfield was likely headed to Michigan when he decommitted from Minnesota on March 26. That came two days after Michigan made its offer. Mayfield was rated as a three-star recruit when he committed to Minnesota in February but has since added a fourth star, as often happens when "helmet schools" ramp up their pursuit.

Mayfield isn't the first recruit to get creative with an announcement video, and there's no shame for the Gophers in losing a Michigan high school standout to the Wolverines. But Mayfield made it sting a little more by rubbing it in, something that probably won't be forgotten by either side.