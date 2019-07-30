MIAMI -- The Twins and Marlins play the first of a three-game series (6:10 p.m., FSN) at Marlins Park tonight.

Trade deadline is at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The Twins are 3-6 in interleague play this season (1-2 in Philly, 1-3 vs. the Mets and 1-1 against the Brewers).

All time, they are 214-197, eighth best record among major league teams.

The Twins are 7-6 against the Marlins and 33-20 on the road this season, best record in baseball.

Reliever Blake Parker, designated for assignment by the Twins last week, has signed with the Phillies.

Jake Odorizzi (11-5, 3.84 ERA) faces Zac Gallan (1-2, 2.76) tonight. The lineups: