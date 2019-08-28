CHICAGO -- The Twins are a season-high 29 games over .500 as they meet the White Sox in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field tonight (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Jake Odorizzi (13-6, 3.57 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against White Sox lefthander Ross Detwiler (2-3, 5.51).

The Twins won 3-1 on Tuesday night behind homers from Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop as Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings. Taylor Rogers got the save on the same night his twin brother made his major-league debut.

Gonzalez, who left the game because of an abdominal pull, is out of tonight's lineup and probably is not available, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Byron Buxton is in Chicago with the team after his rehab assignment got cut short.

The Twins reached the 80-victory mark in their 131st game, second fastest in team history. The 1965 Twins needed only 126 games to win 80.

The Twins have hit 31 home runs against the White Sox this season, with five games left between them. Their record for most taters against one team is 40, in 1963 vs. the Washington Senators. The Nats were 56-106 that season with the likes of Bobo Osborne, Minnie Minoso and Claude Osteen.

Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis will be among the Twins' representatives in the Arizona Fall League, it was announced today. Dakota Chalmers, Zach Neff, Moises Gomez, Jovani Moran and a catcher to be determined will also play in the AFL.

Tonight's lineups:

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

White Sox

Leury Garcia, CF

Ryan Goins, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Tim Anderson, SS

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Matt Skole, DH

Welington Castillo, C