After a 6-3 victory on Thursday night over Oakland, the Twins face the A’s again tonight at Target Field (7:10, FSN).
Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.06 ERA) pitches against Oakland’s Chris Bassitt (6-4, 3.98).
Odorizzi is trying to be the majors’ fourth 12-game winner.
Here’s tonight’s Twins batting order, from their Twitter feed ...
Bonus reading: Randball on last night's heroes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Odorizzi pitching for Twins; Rosario, Polanco return to lineup
After a come-from-behind 6-3 victory on Thursday at Target Field, the Twins continue a four-game series with the A's.
Twins
Gibson goes seven innings to help Twins bullpen
Kyle Gibson gave up three runs over seven innings, and is now 9-4 on the season.
Twins
Twins need Gibson to become a stopper vs Oakland
Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario are not in the lineup tonight as the Twins open a four-game series against Athletics, They send Kyle Gibson to the mound.
Twins
Twins try to stay perfect after back-to-back losses in finale with Mets
A battle of left-handers -- Vargas vs. Perez -- in the matinee at Target Field
Twins
Schoop says he's healthy, but Twins aren't certain yet
Tuesday was a busy night for second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who made an error, hit a homer, and was tagged out on a broken play, all before being removed due to injury.