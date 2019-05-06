– Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi has been named American League player of the week after throwing 13 scoreless innings in games against the Astros and Yankees.

Odorizzi is the first Twins pitcher since 2011 to win a weekly award. Francisco Liriano, the week he no-hit the White Sox, is the last one to do so. Eduardo Escobar was the last position player to win the award, getting one last season.

Odorizzi has lowered his season ERA to 2.78. But it’s his last four innings during which he’s been the most impressive. He has a 1.11 ERA over that stretch, coming against Toronto, Houston (twice) and the Yankees. He’s one reason why the Twins have played well of late.

Martin Perez, who starts tonight against the Blue Jays, is another reason.

Did the Twins handle Martin Perez’s situation properly? It would seem so, looking back on it.

Since the Twins didn’t need a fifth starter until April 13, they decided to have Perez piggyback off Michael Pineda for two outings then Jake Odorizzi for one, just so he could get some innings for a smooth transition to the rotation.

But Perez posted a 7.56 ERA in his three piggybackings. It didn’t look like he was going to be very effective. But once he was inserted into the rotation, he was a different pitchers. And he’s allowed only one earned run over his last 14 innings. In four outings as a starter, Perez has a 2.08 ERA. He’s held opponents to a .642 on base-plus-slugging percentage.

If he can maintain this form, it’s a nice development for the Twins. Perez wanted to work on his slider when he joined the club, but didn’t get very far with it. His agent had bugged him about adding a cut fastball, so he decided to give that a try. With advice from Odorizzi, Perez worked on it and it’s been a big pitch for him.

The Twins lineup tonight

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF