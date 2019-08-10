Now tied for first place in the American League Central, the Twins and Indians play the third of their four-game series today (6:10 p.m., FSN) at Target Field.

Cleveland completed its comeback from an 11.5 game deficit in the standings to finally tie the Twins at 70-46 with a 6-2 victory on Friday night.

Jake Odorizzi pitches for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Adam Plutko.

As Patrick Reusse pointed out in his column this morning, this is a big test for first-year manager Rocco Baldelli, with Nelson Cruz (wrist) out of the Twins batting order and Gold Glove center fielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) also sidelined.

The Class AAA Rochester Red Wings reported that injured pitcher Stephen Gonsalves and Trevor Hildenberger started rehab assignments today with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Twins lineup:

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Ehire Adrianza, SS