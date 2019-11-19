SALT LAKE CITY – The Timberwolves had another player added to their injury list on Monday, when Jake Layman exited because of a left foot injury.

Layman had six points on 3 of 6 shooting in the first half before leaving the game. His status is day-to-day at this point, but he was in a walking boot after the game.

If Layman is out for extended time, it would come as tough blow for the Wolves considering how well Layman was playing of late. Layman was averaging 10.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting. He was shooting 62% in his four game prior to Monday.

Josh Okogie, who missed Saturday’s game because of knee soreness, was able to make it back Monday and play 25 minutes, scoring 11 points and getting five rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins missed his third consecutive game, this time because of an illness after missing the first two for personal reasons following the death of his grandmother. Shabazz Napier remains out because of a hamstring strain.