– Lefthander Jaime Garcia made his first — and possibly last — start for the Twins on Friday night.

He showed the Twins how he can help them, or someone else, pitching out of trouble a couple of times in going 6⅔ innings against Oakland. The Twins held on for a 6-3 victory, ending a four-game losing streak that sent them down the AL Central standings.

Garcia gave up eight hits and three walks, and he put the leadoff runner on three innings in a row. He had to dance out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, and gave up two runs in the fourth. But he limited the damage against an Oakland lineup that mostly lacks dangerous hitters thanks to seven strikeouts and two double-play grounders, while the Twins offense knocked starter Daniel Gossett out of the game in the fourth inning.

Only days after the Twins acquired the veteran to help with their playoff chances, Garcia, 31, could be moved to another contender before Monday’s nonwaiver trade deadline.

According to a source with knowledge of with talks, the Dodgers and Yankees both have expressed interest in Garcia since he joined the Twins. And the Red Sox are also monitoring who the Twins could make available. That’s how quickly things can change in the days before the trade deadline, when a winning or losing streak can alter plans.

The Twins acquired Garcia on Monday from Atlanta along with catcher Anthony Recker and about $100,000 in cash for minor league pitcher Huascar Ynoa. A lot has happened since then. They were swept by the Dodgers while the first-place Royals and second-place Indians continue long winning streaks. The Twins, only a half-game out of first place on July 22, now sit six games back in the AL Central and four back in the wild-card race.

At the most, the Twins were cautious buyers, not willing to make a splashy move that would cost them players they view as part of the near future. Now they could become sellers — unless they can use the struggling A’s to close the gap.

Ehire Adrianza opened the scoring in the second with an RBI single. The Twins could have had a bigger inning, but Eddie Rosario was thrown out at home one play before, looking like he wasn’t running hard on Zack Granite’s single.

The Twins added four runs in the fourth, with one run scoring on a wild pitch and another when catcher Ryan Lavarnway dropped a throw that enabled Dozier to score. Garcia gave two runs back in the bottom of the inning on Lavarnway’s double.

Jason Castro drove in Robbie Grossman with a double in the fifth to make it 6-2. Oakland had two on with one out in the bottom of the inning and Khris Davis drove in a run to cut the Twins’ lead to 6-3. Garcia got Jed Lowrie to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Garcia, who can become a free agent after the season, has a decent four-seam (straight) fastball and a better two-seam (sinking) fastball, both used to set up an above-average changeup. He doesn’t give up a lot of homers and entered Friday sixth in baseball with a 55.4 percent ground-ball rate.

Matt Belisle got the last out of the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Brandon Kintzler bounced back from two shaky outings for his 28th save of the season.