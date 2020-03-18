Twin Cities law enforcement agencies are suspending most jail bookings for low-level crimes to avoid clogging county jails and avert risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Public defenders are calling for lowered bail or early release, while some low-risk inmates are already slated for discharge from jails and workhouses.

The Minnesota state court system will temporarily halt driver’s license suspensions and late fees in a bid to slow foot traffic in courthouses during the pandemic.

Public defenders are pushing for a suspension of jury trials in state court.

Minnesota federal courts have suspended all criminal proceedings outside special exceptions from a judge. Civil and criminal trials and other hearings were previously placed on hold.