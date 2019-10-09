TUNIS, Tunisia — A spokesman for the Tunisian presidential candidate jailed since August says he will be freed, four days before the vote.
Nabil Karaoui, a media magnate accused of money laundering and tax fraud, is expected to leave jail later Wednesday, said Jaouhar Mghribi, a top official in Karaoui's party.
The second round of presidential voting is scheduled for Sunday.
