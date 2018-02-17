PARIS — Prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who was jailed this month during an investigation of two alleged cases of rape, has reportedly been hospitalized.

An online site campaigning for Ramadan's release said on Saturday that his family had learned of his hospitalization. French media, citing sources close to the case, reported that he was hospitalized on Friday.

Ramadan's French wife, Iman, said in a video posted Wednesday on the Free Tariq Ramadan site that her husband suffers from a "severe chronic illness" and treatment for it is unavailable in jail.

The 55-year-old scholar was handed preliminary rape charges this month in two cases, one that allegedly took place in 2009 and the other allegedly in 2012.

Ramadan denies any wrongdoing and has filed a lawsuit claiming the allegations are false.