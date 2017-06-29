Imprisoned Minnesota auto mogul Denny Hecker could be released to a residential halfway house as early as the Fourth of July, federal prison officials confirmed this week.

Hecker, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence in Illinois for defrauding auto lenders and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, is officially scheduled to be released on July 4, 2018. However, federal rules state that some prisoners may be released to a "residential re-entry center" (RRC) or halfway house 12 months prior to their formal release date.

"But this possibility does not mean an inmate definitely will be placed in an RRC," said Justin Long, spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an e-mail. "Inmates who are not placed in an RRC or home confinement [will be released] from a correctional institution on their release date."

Hecker is currently detained in the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin, Ill. Long declined to discuss Hecker's case, leaving unclear how Hecker's release will be handled.

Over the years, Hecker, 65, had been as controversial inside prison as he had been outside.

Former Hecker attorneys have said that for awhile, the jailed Hecker regularly abused phone privileges and occasionally upset wardens by breaking rules.

For years, Hecker was repeatedly transferred by bus from one federal prison to another as prison officials sought to administer "diesel therapy" — a technique designed to teach troublesome prisoners to follow rules. Hecker was relocated to nine prisons in five years, serving time, sometimes more than once, in federal facilities in Duluth, Wisconsin, Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Specifics behind the transfers are "not considered public information and will not be disclosed," prison officials stated at the time of the relocations.

Hecker's last prison transfer was in November 2015. In March 2016, the bureau reduced Hecker's prison term by one year, saying he would be released in 2018, instead of 2019. Long declined to say why the sentence changed.

Hecker's former attorney Brian Toder said Hecker's sentence may have been shortened because he voluntarily completed an intensive 500-hour Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) for inmates. Hecker previously testified in court that he had a problem with alcohol.

"If you take that RDAP program, you can get up to a year off of your sentence," Toder said.

Inmates released to re-entry centers are supervised, receive employment and financial counseling and are allowed to leave the premises only for work, according to prison rules.

Asked about employment opportunities, Toder said he doesn't expect Hecker will have difficulty landing a job.

"There are a lot of people who may not want to buy a used car from Denny, but there are a lot of dealers who would pay good money from him to act as a consultant because Denny really knew the ins and outs of selling. I have a lot of confidence that Denny will do well when he gets out," Toder said, while acknowledging that Hecker would largely be starting over again.

All of Hecker's homes, businesses and other assets were confiscated and sold by the court since he was imprisoned, Toder said. "Those are all gone."

In addition, Hecker's bankruptcy petition was rejected by the court, which means he still has millions in debt. The amount he owes is what is left following the forced liquidation of Hecker's Medina home, vacation houses, plus dealerships and commercial properties around the country, according to bankruptcy court records.

Across Minnesota, Hecker was well known as a boastful, driven dealmaker with a habit of generous gifts and hyper-promotion. For years, Hecker did his own TV and radio commercials and plastered his face and auto ads on hundreds of metro buses and billboards across the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis high school graduate had built an auto empire that included 26 dealerships, several fleet-leasing operations and the national Advantage Rent-A-Car chain. In all, the businesses produced about $6.8 billion in annual revenue.

But his dealings unwound with the Great Recession as lenders of Hecker Automotive froze credit, applied stricter underwriting rules and ultimately demanded that business loans be immediately repaid in full.

Hecker filed for bankruptcy in June 2009, reporting $767 million of debt and $18.5 million in assets.

The bankruptcy trustee, however, soon found evidence that Hecker was dining at fancy restaurants, getting pool service and illegally tapping into secret insurance funds, loaded cash cards and bank loans that were not reported to the bankruptcy court. Auto lenders such as Chrysler Financial, Ford Motor and U.S. Bank sued Hecker for fraud or defaulting on loans.

Hecker pleaded guilty in September 2010 to two counts of fraud and conspiracy for hiding assets from the bankruptcy court and for altering auto-loan documents in 2007 and 2008. The schemes ultimately defrauded Chrysler Financial and other lenders of more than $80 million in loans and $13 million in losses.