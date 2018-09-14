CARLISLE, Pa. — A man who was found unconscious in his home as child pornography scrolled across his computer screen can't have his conviction thrown out.
A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel ruled that evidence supports 49-year-old Daniel Smyser's conviction and one- to two-year county prison term.
PennLive.com reports crews rushed to Smyser's Carlisle home in August 2015 in response to a 911 call from someone making choking sounds.
They found Smyser unconscious on the floor in his underwear. His computer was connected to a child porn chat room full of images.
When he awoke at a hospital, he claimed enemies planted the images on his computer.
At his nonjury trial in June 2017, his daughter and sister testified Smyser lacked the know-how to download them.
A county judge disagreed and convicted him of child porn possession.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.