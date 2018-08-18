Min_FG Forbath 44, 7:18.
Jac_Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 14:57.
Min_Boone 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:23.
Jac_Wilds 1 run (Lambo kick), 1:55.
A_66,637.
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-39, Wilds 8-32, Bortles 1-14, Fournette 8-12, Grant 1-4, Kessler 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Boone 13-91, Thomas 5-25, Murray 6-12.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 12-20-1-159, Kessler 11-16-0-72. Minnesota, Cousins 3-8-0-12, Siemian 5-10-0-46, Sloter 10-15-0-82.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 5-73, Moncrief 2-23, M.Lee 2-19, Paul 2-18, Fournette 2-17, S.Wynn 2-10, Chark 2-10, Wilds 2-7, O'Shaughnessy 1-29, Grant 1-15, Westbrook 1-6, Greene 1-4. Minnesota, Wieneke 3-21, C.Jones 2-23, Thomas 2-12, Treadwell 2-8, Beebe 1-14, T.King 1-13, Badet 1-13, Conklin 1-10, Hoppes 1-9, Morgan 1-7, Robertson 1-5, Ham 1-4, Boone 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 56. Minnesota, Forbath 41.
