MINNEAPOLIS — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, teams that fell one victory shy of the Super Bowl last season, will hold joint practices in August.

The teams announced the venture Thursday. They will practice Aug. 15-16 together at Minnesota's new, sprawling practice facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan. They will play a preseason game Aug. 18.

It will be Jacksonville's third set of joint practices since coach Doug Marrone took over in 2017. The Jaguars practiced at New England and hosted Tampa Bay during training camp last year.

The Jaguars and Vikings came up just short of the Super Bowl, which was played in Minneapolis. Jacksonville led the Patriots by 10 points in the fourth quarter before losing 24-20 in the AFC championship game. Minnesota lost 38-7 at eventual champion Philadelphia in the NFC title game, failing to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.