COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Burnell and Marlon Hunter combined for 41 points and Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee Tech 67-57 Thursday night.

With the win, Jacksonville State finds itself in a second-place tie with Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks and the Governors are 10-3 after Austin Peay was tipped 73-71 by Murray State Thursday. Murray State and Belmont share first place at 11-2.

The Gamecocks (18-8) launched a 10-0 run less than a minute into the game to lead 10-2 and never looked back. Hunter scored four points in the run and Ty Hudson six on back-to-back 3-pointers. Hudson finished with 13 points for Jacksonville State, which led by as many as 22.

Jr. Clay scored eight straight points to bring Tennessee Tech as close as 65-57 with less than a minute to go. He led the Golden Eagles (7-19, 3-10) with 17 points — 15 after halftime — and five assists.