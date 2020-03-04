BALTIMORE — K.J. Jackson scored 25 points and fifth-place UMBC beat second-place Stony Brook 75-67 on Tuesday to clinch a No. 5 seed and a quarterfinal home game in the America East Conference tournament.

Stony Brook is still the No. 2 seed and has hosting rights for the first to rounds of the playoffs.

Brandon Horvath scored 16 points with nine rebounds for the Retrievers (15-16, 8-8), who entered their final game of the regular season game tied with Albany in conference standings. R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 15 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10.

Makale Foreman hit 8 of 10 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points for the Seawolves (19-12, 10-6), who made 14 of 27 3-pointers in the final regular-season game. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 12 points. Andrew Garcia had five assists.

Elijah Olaniyi, who led the Seawolves in scoring heading into the contest with 19 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Seawolves with the win. Stony Brook defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 74-63 on Feb. 1.