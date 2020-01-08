AKRON, Ohio — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 26 points and Tyler Cheese added a season-high 25 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, topping Western Michigan 84-69 on Tuesday night.

Xeyrius Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds for Akron (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). He made 3 of 4 3-pointers, Jackson hit 4 of 9 and Cheese made 3 of 7 as the Zips totaled 11 3-pointers in 29 attempts. They made 17 of 20 free throws and forced a season-high 22 turnovers, scoring 32 points after takeaways.

Michael Flowers had 30 points for the Broncos (8-7, 1-1) and Rafael Cruz Jr. added 16 points. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Akron faces Ball St. at home on Friday. Western Michigan plays Toledo on the road on Saturday.