The Minnesota Department of Transportation opened one lane on northbound I-35W at Nicollet Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. The freeway has been blocked by a semitrailer truck that had jackknifed and smashed into the concrete median.

Traffic was being diverted off I-35W at 66th Street while the lanes were closed. The left lane remained blocked at 6:15 a.m., but traffic was allowed to move through the area, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Roads remain partially snow-covered and slushy across the rest of the metro area Thursday morning, where a handful of crashes had been reported by 6 a.m., including a crash on westbound Hwy. 36 at Interstate 35E in Little Canada.

“Snow since yesterday has slickened things up. Give your self plenty of time. May be slow going today,” said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

MnDOT deployed scores of plows around the metro to manage the 1.4 inches of snow that fell from Wednesday night through early Thursday in the metro. Hennepin County sent out 71 trucks to spread anti-icing materials and clear snow and ice from county roads

From noon to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, 379 crashes had been reported statewide due to deteriorating conditions, including 44 that resulted in injury. State Patrol recorded 95 vehicle spinouts and seven jackknifed semitrailer trucks over a 12-hour span.

Traffic cams caught at least one overturned vehicle on Interstate 35W near Burnsville Parkway, as well as other serious crashes on Hwy. 169 near Medicine Lake.

A 23-year-old Lakeville woman was hospitalized with critical injuries Wednesday after her sedan crossed the median and was struck broadside by an oncoming SUV on icy County Road 50. The other driver was not hurt, but her 14-year-old son was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville with minor injuries.

In southeastern Minnesota, snow and ice on Hwy. 57 caused a rollover crash that hospitalized 18-year-old Gretchen Anderson, of Zumbrota. She was taken to St. Marys in Rochester with noncritical injuries.

Farther north, slick conditions led 56-year-old David Lindberg, of Clearwater, Minn., to hit the center median cables and roll his pickup truck. He was hospitalized with noncritical injuries in St. Cloud.

A weekend storm could bring more travel woes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of southern Minnesota where up to 8 inches of snow could fall in places such as Pipestone, Redwood Falls, Mankato, Albert Lea, Owatonna and Red Wing. Precipitation will start as a mix of snow and freezing rain Saturday morning and transition to heavy snow accompanied by high winds by noon.

“Travel could be very difficult, especially along I-90 and along I-35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa border,” the National Weather Service said. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

Lesser amounts, up to 2 inches, could fall in the metro area, the weather service said.