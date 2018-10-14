BALTIMORE — A jacket worn by fictional detective Jimmy McNulty in the popular HBO television series "The Wire" has been sold at auction to a real-life McNulty.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a blue jacket worn by actor Dominic West was sold for $3,350 Saturday at the Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School Fall Festival.
West starred as detective Jimmy McNulty in the critically acclaimed drama and the jacket features a "J. McNulty" nametag.
The buyer, Kevin McNulty, has a son named James McNulty, so the nametag fits perfectly.
Series creator David Simon had promoted the auction on his Twitter account. He tweeted that he slipped a bottle of whiskey into one of the pockets and included a signed script in the sale.
Proceeds are going to the Baltimore public education system.
