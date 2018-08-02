Jack White is obsessed with the number three. It famously animated his platinum-selling blues-punk band, the White Stripes, which he built around three instruments: voice, guitar and drums. And it’s a symbolic cornerstone of his Nashville-based label, Third Man Records, where the employees wear uniforms of yellow, black and white.

Given his fixation, you’d expect that if there were one thing White could get excited about in current pop music, it would be the so-called triplet flow heard in hip-hop hits such as Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” and “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B.

But no. “As much as I love the number three,” White said, “I lose interest in the repetitiveness of it after a while.” He paused. “I do think it’s a cool notion.”

The real surprise might be that White, 42, is paying enough attention to hip-hop to have an opinion in the first place. For years, the singer and guitarist has been known as rock’s crankiest revivalist — the guy most likely to dismiss rap as a whole in his defense of the Way Things Used to Be.

But with his bold new solo album he’s happily disrupting that caricature.

To make “Boarding House Reach,” White sought out musicians who’ve played with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. Together they developed a jumpy, fragmented sound that emphasizes texture and rhythm over the neat song structures with which White built his audience.

Listen to “Corporation,” which is basically an extended funk vamp with squalling electric guitar. Or “Ice Station Zebra,” a tempo-shifting ditty in which White sing-speaks — we may as well call it rapping — about how “everyone creating is a member of the family / Passing down genes and ideas in harmony.”

Even “Over and Over and Over,” one of the album’s singles, has less to do with a catchy chorus than with all the freaky ways White can rephrase the song’s pummeling central riff. If it’s a rock song, it plays like its own remix — Led Zeppelin as channeled by DJ Premier.

“Hip-hop is the new punk rock,” White said over drinks in downtown Los Angeles, dressed, as he often is, in all black; before him sat a French martini, which he downed in three or four gulps.

“Rappers have the dangerous edge of music now — what I would consider the closest thing to that stuff you might not want your parents to know you’re listening to.”

Disrupting fans’ expectations

Dangerous or not, hip-hop is also hugely popular, and has been for decades. Last year, according to Nielsen Music, rap overtook rock for the first time as America’s most-listened-to genre. So you could say White is merely following trends on “Boarding House Reach,” switching up his style to avoid looking like a dinosaur.

Except he knows this new collection of music is precisely the opposite of what many of his fans were hoping for.

“I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, ‘You don’t even actually hear a song till you get to ‘Over and Over and Over,’ ” White said. “What they’re really saying is, ‘I’m not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until ‘Over and Over and Over.’ They want me to write songs like I did on ‘Elephant,’ ” the White Stripes’ 2003 disc.

Yet the idea of writing more of those didn’t excite the singer. Instead, his ambition was to conjure something of the disjointed quality of life in 2018, for which he said hip-hop’s attack is simply better geared than a more traditional roots-music approach.

Close listeners are aware that he’s been inching in this direction for years — on his previous solo album, 2014’s Grammy-winning “Lazaretto,” and even farther back, on the White Stripes’ perfectly titled “Icky Thump,” which came out in 2007 before the band broke up.

Back then, White had reservations about being associated with hip-hop, not least because he wanted to put some distance between himself and brutish rap-rock acts like Limp Bizkit.

Today, though, he seems eager to be part of a conversation that includes Nicki Minaj (whose song “Only” is a favorite of White’s) and Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack (“Those are some weird songs!” he said, clearly awed).

“Boarding House Reach” feels newly modern in its eclecticism, and in the way White keeps opening the music to other voices, including the McCrary Sisters, a Nashville gospel group, and C.W. Stoneking, an eccentric Australian performer who delivers a spoken-word passage in “Abulia and Akrasia.”

Never before has White seemed less excited by the role of patriarchal rock god. “There are two songs on this album that I don’t play any instruments on,” he said. “That’s great.”

No fears of ‘selling out’

At the moment he feels insulated from many of the hard industrial realities of a record business more desperate than ever for surefire hits.

His success allows him to make the music he wants to make, and when he does write with someone else, it’s someone at an equal level of self-determination — Beyoncé, for instance, with whom he created “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” for her 2016 album “Lemonade.”

Has his attitude regarding corporate alliances also evolved? “Instead of saying ‘evolved,’ I’d say I’ve given up on a lot of it,” he replied with a laugh. “No one cares about selling out anymore, so it’s open season now.”

White admitted he was struck after moving to Nashville by the country capital’s cheerful embrace of the type of commercial opportunities he’d scorned as an underground garage rocker in his native Detroit. “If Garth Brooks is on the side of a bus, people are congratulating him, you know?”

White is more uneasy about another aspect of 21st-century celebrity, and that’s the expectation that a pop star document his life in detail on social media.

For one thing, the constant sharing leaves little room for the kind of mystery that he was attracted to in Bob Dylan and Lou Reed and other rockers from the pre-Instagram era. More important is his concern for his privacy, especially as it concerns his two young children. (Their mother is English model and singer Karen Elson; she and White divorced in 2013.)

“They never asked for it, and they need to have their own lives,” he said.

In holding back, he’s thinking of them in another way, too, since he fears that one effect of our ever-deepening stream of digital stimulation is that kids are no longer getting bored — and therefore aren’t allowing their minds to wander toward art or music as his once did.

As he pondered that idea, White revealed a bit of the old-fashioned sensibility that his daring new album seems to shake.

“Sometimes I feel guilty as a parent — like, ‘Oh, it’s Sunday, I need to do something with them.’ But you know what? I’m actually really enjoying that they’re just lying on the carpet playing a board game. That’s what I would’ve been doing at their age, and I loved it.”