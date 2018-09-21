TULSA, Okla. — Grammy winner Jack White is helping preserve a piece of 1980s movie history.
Management for the former White Stripes singer confirmed Friday he donated $30,000 to help restore a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was featured in "The Outsiders."
Danny O'Connor is leading an effort to turn the house into a museum about the Francis Ford Coppola film that's based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name. O'Connor tells reporters White's donation helped meet a $75,000 fundraising goal.
"The Outsiders" is a coming-of-age drama dealing with teenage gangs and poverty. The movie starred then-up-and-coming actors, including C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane and Tom Cruise.
White has made other donations in the past, including a $200,000 gift to the National Recording Preservation Foundation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.