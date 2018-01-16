Two revered rockers who’ve been relatively stingy with Twin Cities appearances over the past decade each announced new Minneapolis dates Tuesday:

JACK WHITE (Aug. 6, Armory): The White Stripes frontman’s first-ever full-fledged solo show in Minnesota is also one of the first post-Super Bowl concerts to be announced at the newly remodeled Armory in downtown Minneapolis. Tickets are $70 for general admission and go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., but buyers should sign up for the Verified Fan program in the meantime.

White is hitting the road to tout his third solo album, “Boarding House Reach,” due March 23, the first single from which he just released last week (posted below). Aside from a short appearance on “A Prairie Home Companion” with Chris Thile in 2016, he hasn’t performed in town since a (stellar) 2010 First Ave show by the Dead Weather, a side band fronted by the Kills’ Alison Mosshart. He also played with the Raconteurs in the interim, but you’d have to go all the way back to the White Stripes’ 2005 shows at the Orpheum for the last time he played his most classic tunes, which he did on prior solo tours.

DAVID BYRNE (May 17, Orpheum Theatre): Not counting his colorful 2012 appearance at the State Theatre with St. Vincent, the former Talking Heads bandleader hasn’t done a concert on his own in town since his prior State gig in 2008. This time out, he’s planning to bring a 12-piece band and what sounds like an ambitious production in support of his new album, “America Utopia” (March 9) -- amounting to a higher price-tag for fans. Tickets will be $62-$184 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the State Theatre box office.

Bryne, 65, is pledging to play his “classics” on the tour and called it “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense.' ” That certainly sounds promising.