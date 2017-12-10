Gallery: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit in October 2012.

– Jack Morris, the hero of the Twins’ World Series championship in 1991, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the modern era committee.

He is joined by his former Tigers teammate, shortstop Alan Trammell.

Morris got 14 of a possible 16 votes from the committee, with 12 needed for election. Trammell got 13 votes and Ted Simmons fell just short with 11.

Morris was the winningest pitcher in the 1980s and earned World Series titles with the Tigers, Twins and Blue Jays. He also pitched for Cleveland. He won 20 games three times. His 10-inning, 1-0 shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for the Twins against Atlanta is one of the most memorable single-game performances in sports history. It came in his only season in Minnesota; he signed a one-year contract with the Twins as a free agent, then left in 1992 to pitch for the Blue Jays.

Morris spent 15 years on the Hall of Fame ballot presented to the Baseball Writers of America. And 15 times, he failed to get elected. His support rose to 67.7 percent in 2013, his 14th year on the ballot, providing hope that the next year would be the year he broke through the 75 percent threshold to be enshrined in Cooperstown. But he dipped to 61.5 percent in his final year on the ballot.

The 16-member modern era committee, which included Hall of Fame players, former executives and writers, included Morris supporters in Twins great Rod Carew, former Toronto executive Paul Beeston and former Braves executive John Schuerholz. Committee members could only vote for up to four candidates.

Jack Morris was a standout for the Twins when they won the World Series in 1991.

The other candidates were Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Marvin Miller, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Simmons and Luis Tiant. Simmons narrowly missed getting elected; Miller got seven votes, and the other candidates received fewer than seven, MLB said in a release.

Morris’ career record is 254-186. His 3.90 ERA will be the highest of any pitcher in the Hall of Fame.

He completes a St. Paul trifecta, joining Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield as that city’s star players who achieved the ultimate individual honor in baseball.

“St. Paul’s own — Jack Morris — heading to the @baseballhall,” Twins President Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) tweeted. “Congrats to Jack. One of the most fierce competitors our game has ever known. #GameSevenMagic”

Morris and Trammell will be joined in the Hall of Fame Class of 2018 by any electees who emerge from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, which will be announced on Jan. 24. That field of candidates includes ex-Twins Johan Santana and Jim Thome.

Morris made 14 Opening Day starts, topped the 200-inning mark in 11 seasons and notched 175 complete games, the most of any pitcher whose career started after 1976.

Trammell spent his entire 20-year big league career with the Tigers, earning six All-Star Game selections, four Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and three Silver Slugger Awards. Trammell was named the 1984 World Series Most Valuable Player after leading Detroit to the championship with a .450 batting average over five games. He totaled 2,365 hits, 412 doubles and a .285 career batting average and hit .300-or-better in seven seasons.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is in July in Cooperstown, N.Y.