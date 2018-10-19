MOSCOW — Ons Jabeur became the first Tunisian to reach a WTA tennis final, beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday in the semifinals of the Kremlin Cup.
Playing her seventh match in as many days after coming through qualifying, Jabeur twice was down a break in the third set before breaking Sevastova at love to take a 5-3 lead.
Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world, will next face either Daria Kasatkina or Johanna Konta in Saturday's final.
