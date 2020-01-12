SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Tuukka Jaakkola had 17 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Northridge 74-56 on Saturday night.
Junior Ballard had 15 points for Cal Poly (4-12, 1-1 Big West Conference). Malek Harwell added 10 points. Alimamy Koroma had three blocks for the hosts.
Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring heading into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).
Terrell Gomez had 18 points for the Matadors (6-12, 1-1). Lamine Diane added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Cal Poly matches up against Hawaii on the road on Thursday. Cal State Northridge plays UC Riverside on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Five extra points: From going right in victory to going wrong in defeat
What went well for the Vikings against the Saints was reversed against San Francisco. Here's a look at what went wrong.
Gophers
Hunter carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 55-52
Chance Hunter had 16 points as Long Beach State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, edging past UC Santa Barbara 55-52 on Saturday night.
Wild
Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3
Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
With Viejas Arena rocking like it did during Kawhi Leonard's short stay at San Diego State, KJ Feagin and the No. 7 Aztecs knocked out Boise State in the opening minutes.
Vikings
Thielen's botched pass route creates game-turning interception
Adam Thielen's route running on the backbreaking play in Saturday's loss to the 49ers couldn't have been any worse. And he knew it.