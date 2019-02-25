Rapper Ja Rule performed at halftime of the Wolves' loss at Milwaukee on Saturday, and by all accounts there were some problems with his set.

It prompted the Timberwolves' official account to tweak Ja Rule with a tweet about being "hustled, scammed and bamboozled" — a nod to the rapper's tweet last month over his involvement in the notorious Fyre Festival.

Still following? Good, because Ja Rule noticed the Wolves' tweet — which had more than 15,000 likes by Sunday — and responded: "You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won't win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I'll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death..."

If he's trying to curse the Wolves, though, he needs to get in line. And maybe whatever curse Ja Rule is trying to put on the franchise will cancel out all the other curses and lead to a championship?

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.