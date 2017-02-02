You don’t have to be a Harry Potter fan to be entertained by the tweets of J.K. Rowling. The British author is a frequent and witty — sometimes downright caustic — tweeter, and she has not shied away from political topics. First Brexit, then new Brit prime minister Theresa May, and now the new American president.

Today, for instance, she wished that Donald Trump’s recent bizarre speeches could be attributed to a mix of prescription drugs and vodka. (She was referring specifically to how, at today's National Prayer Breakfast, Trump suggested that folks pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings on the TV show "The Apprentice" to rise.)

She has also been infuriated and saddened by Trump’s executive order shutting the door on immigrants and refugees. She's retweeted news stories, quoted Bible verses, and tweeted plenty of her own commentary.

While she is getting loads of support from fans, she's also getting pushback from those who disagree — something that seems to trouble her not in the least. She is, after all, a writer, and words are her weapon.

For instance, a tweeter this morning called her a “buttsniffing welfare queen LOSER” — to which she replied, "I think he’s got a crush on me.”

Others have urged that people burn her books and movies. (Rowling's blithe response: “Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”)

She also suggested that her books be sold in pairs — one to burn, one to read.

One tweeter told her to stay out of politics, to which she responded, “In - Free - Countries - Anyone - Can - Talk - About - Politics. Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help.”

Her fans are sitting back and enjoying the show. Wrote one: “I wish I had something mean to say to @jk_rowling. It wouldn't be true, but I’d find so much joy in her eloquent and pointed retort.”

At which Rowling dropped her caustic ness and let her warmth show: “Seriously, be nice instead. I love nice. X”