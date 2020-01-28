NEW YORK — J. Crew has named a former Victoria's Secret executive to take over its helm.
The clothing chain said Tuesday that Jan Singer will become CEO starting Sunday.
Singer will join J. Crew's board and assume all aspects of the J. Crew and J. Crew Factory brands and businesses. J. Crew has been without a permanent CEO since November 2018 when its previous leader James Brett resigned.
Michael J. Nicholson, who led the company as interim CEO, will return to his previous role as president and chief operating officer.
Its long-time CEO Mickey Drexler stepped aside in 2017.
J. Crew has struggled with fashion missteps.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Stocks indexes gain on Wall Street a day after a big drop
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, reversing a big slice of the market’s losses from a sharp sell-off the day before. The rebound…
Business
Apple holiday season tops projections as iPhone bounces back
Apple is still reaping huge profits from the iPhone while mining more moneymaking opportunities from the growing popularity of its smartwatch, digital services and wireless earbuds.
National
Ex-Illinois lawmaker pleads guilty in red-light bribery case
A former Illinois state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting around a quarter of a million dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting the interests of a red-light camera company, and promised to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations.
Business
Attack on Bezos' phone shows spyware becoming more powerful
The case surrounding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has increased calls for action worldwide.
Business
Minnesota hog farmers will attend White House USMCA signing Wednesday
Pork producers from Easton and Pipestone say the deal provides reassurance to their industry.