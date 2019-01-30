NEW YORK — Rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game.
The seven-time Grammy Award nominee will return to his home state to perform a medley of hits at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 17. He released his latest single, "Middle Child," on Jan. 23.
The National Basketball Association also announced on Wednesday that Meek Mill will open the game and perform an introduction of the All-Star teams.
Charlotte-born Anthony Hamilton will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Grammy winner Carly Rae Jepsen will perform the Canadian national anthem.
The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Review: 'Out of the Dark' is a great thriller
"Out of the Dark: an Orphan X Novel" (Minotaur), by Gregg HurwitzEvan Smoak was trained to be Orphan X, and his first assignment over 20…
Home & Garden
Where's my robot lawn mower? Roomba-maker now has an answer
Robot vacuums have now been around long enough that you might watch one bump around a living room and think, why isn't there a robot that could mow my lawn? Turns out, it's not for lack of trying.
Music
J. Cole and Meek Mill to headline NBA All-Star Game
Rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game.
Autos
Edmunds: How to hack the traditional test drive
Test-driving a vehicle is a critical part of the buying process. And while you may be familiar with the basics, there are a number of…
Variety
Insurer Anthem unveils better-than-expected 2019 forecast
The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations and debuted a better-than-expected 2019 forecast, helped by an early start for its prescription drug coverage business.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.