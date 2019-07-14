Q: We watched all four seasons of "iZombie" on Netflix, thoroughly enjoying them. It seems that there were more playing somewhere on a lesser network (CW?). Can you tell me if Netflix will be getting the most recent season?

A: The CW is airing the fifth and final season of "iZombie," with the series finale set for Aug. 1. The network's deal puts series on Netflix eight days after each season ends, so look for "iZombie's" final season on Aug. 9. By the way, I don't think fans of "Riverdale," "Black Lightning," "Supergirl" and "iZombie" would call The CW a lesser network, but we'll let that go.

'Expanse' expands to Amazon

Q: I finally caught up with the third season of the sci-fi series "The Expanse." I thought they'd done a wonderful job in evolving the story line. Are there are plans to continue?

A: After three seasons on Syfy, the series has been picked up for a fourth on Amazon Prime Video. It will arrive sometime this year, although I haven't seen a specific air date. (You can also find the first three seasons on Amazon now.) It's already being reported that the Amazon version will be a bit different, free from the restrictions of commercial television.

Leno's day (night?) has passed

Q: This is a very old question, but why was Jay Leno canceled? I miss the old late-night shows, and I know I'm not alone.

A: Jay Leno's place in late night history has long been complicated. Even when he became Johnny Carson's successor in 1992, there were critics, TV insiders, many viewers and reportedly Carson himself who thought David Letterman should have gotten the job.

Although Leno proved successful in the ratings, NBC long seemed to have mixed feelings about him — that he wasn't, well, cool enough. The network first bumped him from "Tonight" in 2009, handing the show to Conan O'Brien but giving Leno a prime-time slot. When that did not work ratings-wise for either show, Leno went back to "Tonight" and the ousted O'Brien ended up at TBS. But within a few years late night underwent major changes, including a shift toward younger stars. Leno remained popular but NBC made a move to the much younger and more social media-friendly Jimmy Fallon.

'Life in Pieces' can't be fixed

Q: Why was the delightful "Life in Pieces" canceled? Is any other network going to pick it up?

A: The show had low ratings, including a decline in the numbers over its four-season run. TVLine reported that this season it ranked sixth among CBS' nine sitcoms in total audience — and eighth when you look at the young-adult ratings. I have not yet seen any news of another network or a streaming service picking it up.

Short-lived 'Golden Boy'

Q: There was a show about the youngest police commissioner in New York City and his past cases. He was a young detective, a white guy with a black mentor. What happened to it?

A: You are remembering a show called "Golden Boy." It starred Theo James and Chi McBride, and it aired on CBS in 2013. After 13 episodes, it was canceled. The series was released on DVD.

More 'Killjoys' to come

Q: Is "Killjoys" coming back? They left us hanging.

A: The Syfy series will be back for its fifth season on Friday That season is set to be its last.

