JOHANNESBURG — American conservationist Esmond Martin researched the illegal ivory trade in Myanmar shortly before he was killed in Kenya this year. Now the research has been released in a report that says the illegal flow of ivory from Myanmar to neighboring China is continuing "largely unabated."
Save The Elephants, a conservation group based in Kenya, released the study on Tuesday, saying raw and worked ivory from Asian and African elephants is being smuggled in increasing quantities into China, the world's biggest consumer.
China banned its domestic market as of the beginning of this year.
The report says an "unknown murderer" killed Martin on Feb. 4. His body was found in his Nairobi home.
