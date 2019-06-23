MADRID — Spain's Foreign Ministry says a Spanish woman has been killed and 10 Spanish girls have been injured in a traffic accident in the Ivory Coast.
The ministry said Sunday that the accident occurred Saturday when the bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident. The woman was chaperoning the group of minors.
The Spanish embassy in the West African county has monitored the group's evacuation to the city of Abidjan.
