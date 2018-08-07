WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump plans to promote worker training in Illinois this week.

She will participate in a round-table discussion Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, her second recent visit to the region.

White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto says the stop is the first in a series by Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father, to highlight a new national council for U.S. workers. President Donald Trump created the council to address the needs of manufacturing workers. Ditto declined to name other stops on the tour.

She says Ivanka Trump wants to highlight the college's state-of-the-art welding program.

Ivanka Trump accompanied her father to a Granite City, Illinois, steel mill last month where he discussed tariffs on steel imports, which he says are helping the U.S. steel industry.