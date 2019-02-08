WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, says she knew "literally almost nothing" about the Trump Organization's work to possibly build a hotel, office and residential building in Russia while her father was running for the White House.

Ivanka Trump also tells ABC News in an interview aired Friday that she isn't concerned any of her loved ones will be swept up in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

She was copied in on emails in 2015 about the project. In one email, she suggests an architect for the Trump Tower Moscow project.

The president's eldest daughter says it wasn't an "advanced project" and that there was "never a binding contract."

She says the Trump Organization could have had 40 to 50 projects like that floating around that people were reviewing.