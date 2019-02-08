WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump says her father, President Donald Trump, did not play a role in granting security clearances to her or to her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump — a senior White House adviser — discussed the process during an interview on ABC's "The View" Friday. She says "the president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance."

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is starting an investigation into the handling of security clearances by Trump's White House and presidential transition.

Kushner worked without a full security clearance for the first year of the administration. He was granted a full clearance in the spring of 2018 after a lengthy background check.

Trump recently told The New York Times he was not involved in issuing Kushner's clearance.