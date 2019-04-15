ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ivanka Trump is putting the spotlight on laws and conditions that deter African women.

The president's daughter and senior adviser is in Africa to promote a White House global women's project. She spoke out during a policy discussion with Ethiopia's president about road blocks women face, after signing a joint statement with the African Union Commission.

She signed the agreement with the body's deputy chairman, Kwesi Quartey. The United States and the commission are pledging to help empower women and to fight problems like child marriage, human trafficking and sexual abuse. Trump noted the "collective goal" to eliminate gender-based violence, and she stressed the shared focus on providing access to education and business opportunities.