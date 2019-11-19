ISLAMABAD — The International Tennis Federation has moved Pakistan's Davis Cup matchup against India to a neutral venue in Kazakhstan.
The best-of-five series between the fierce political rivals will be played in Nur-Sultan on Nov. 29-30.
The ITF says "the Davis Cup Committee has voted in favor of the tie being hosted by the ITF on neutral ground."
Aisam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's top player, expressed his disappointment after India refused to play in Islamabad. He now says he will not play in Kazakhstan.
India last traveled to Pakistan for the Davis Cup in 1964 and went on to win 4-0. Pakistan last visited India in 2006, losing 3-2 in Mumbai.
