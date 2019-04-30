– The investigators say they have a duty to defend Italy’s national interests, and so they spend their days in a government office, scanning the internet for dubious activity, trying to thwart one threat after the next.

In other words, they are on the lookout for fake cheese.

“This looks like the fishiest thing ever,” food investigator Domenico Vona said after internet sleuthing led him to an “Italian Parmesan” made in Ukraine. “This is definitely not Parmigiano.”

If Italy had its way, there would be no such thing as Ukrainian Parmesan. Or American Parmesan. In fact, there would be no generic Parmesan whatsoever — only Parmigiano-Reggiano, produced inside a small patch of Italian countryside, under exacting specifications, at one of 330 dairies whose cheese wheels are tested with percussion hammers and then branded with markings of authenticity if they pass muster.

Italy is doing what it can to reclaim its signature cheese, as well as other mimicked food and alcohol products, in a campaign combining old food traditions and some new nationalistic sentiment.

Italian diplomats are pressing the European Union to protect Italian foods in trade deals with other nations. In Rome, the government’s team self-described food cops are signing agreements with online marketplaces to crack down on the sale of faux Italian wines, sausages, cheeses, among others. And populist leaders — with their “Italians First” slogans — are bashing “Made in Italy” food knockoffs while extolling the greatness of Italian cuisine.

Within the European Union, foods and wines linked historically to a particular region are categorized as “geographical origin” products. And they are fiercely protected inside of the bloc. The sale of generic Parmesan, for instance, is banned in Europe. Other foods with European protection include Asiago, Roquefort, Morbier, the ham called Prosciutto di Parma, and Grana Padano, a Parmigiano cousin.

But in the many places where European rules don’t apply, Parmesan has become the perfect emblem for the debate over whether a nationally significant food can and should be appropriated, and even tweaked, by foreigners. Parmigiano-Reggiano is trademarked in the U.S. and most other countries. With Parmesan, though, producers have nothing stopping them.

“While [our Parmesan] is not exactly the same, it’s very similar,” said Jeff Schwager, president of Sartori, an artisanal Wisconsin company founded in 1939 by Italian immigrants. “We intentionally produce ours where the cheese is a little creamier.”

The Parmigiano process has changed little over nine centuries. Parmigiano-Reggiano is produced in a flat northern strip of provinces that gave the cheese its name: One province is Parma, another is Reggio. The production of Parmigiano moves at a nonindustrial pace because there is no other way. The cheese is churned in copper vats that must re-oxidize after use, meaning the vats typically remain unused for roughly three quarters of the day. The process is hushed, deliberate.

Much of the cheese-loving world says Italy is refusing to let food culture evolve. You might need healthy cows and good workers, they say, but you don’t need Italian soil.

Italians, though, say their defense of Parmigiano is rooted in a mix of good taste, economics and sense that they are upholding culinary commandments. Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said Italian and Japanese foods “are the most copied in the world,” and, as a result, Italy has 100 billion “potential frauds we need to attack.”