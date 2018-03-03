SAO PAULO — Second seed Fabio Fognini of Italy and Nicolas Jarry of Chile will play the Brazil Open final in Sao Paulo on Sunday.
Fognini beat defending champion Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday. Jarry overcame Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.
The final of the Brazilian tournament on clay will mark the first match between the Italian and the Chilean. Neither has won the Brazil Open title.
Fognini beat Portugal's Joao Rodrigues, Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Cuevas, who won the three previous editions of the tournament.
Jarry advanced to the final with wins against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, Argentina's Guido Pella, top-seed Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain and Zeballos.
