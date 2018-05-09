ROME — Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the populist, right-wing League are making one more attempt to form a coalition government, announcing last-ditch talks Wednesday to stave off the advance of a "neutral" government proposal.

The groups, which were the two big winners in Italy's inconclusive parliamentary election, asked Italian President Sergio Mattarella for another 24 hours to continue their negotiations, a statement from Mattarella's office said.

League leader Matteo Salvini said he would "have something to say in 24 hours," but stressed that he did not intend to break up the center-right coalition his party was part of for the March 4 election and that took 37 percent of the vote.

Mattarella on Monday proposed a "neutral" government to lead Italy through the end of the year after nearly two months of consultations failed to produce an alliance that could win a parliamentary majority.

Mattarella had argued that Italy can't wait any longer for a government, given upcoming EU obligations, and that a new round of elections before 2019 wasn't in anyone's interest and could expose Italy to dangerous financial speculation.

The 5-Stars and the League rejected his proposal, warning they would rather go to new elections as soon as July rather than turn over the government to "neutral" technocrats when Italians had clearly voted for change.

The March 4 vote gave the League-led center-right coalition 37 percent and the 5-Stars 32 percent. The ruling Democratic Party received its worst result in history with 19 percent.

The 5-Stars and the League had been in talks on trying to form an alliance, but were stymied by the 5-Stars' refusal to accept ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's forces in any government. The 5-Stars consider Forza Italia part of the establishment politics the movement abhors.

League leader Salvini, however, refused to break with Berlusconi, who in each of his three previous governments had included the League as a junior partner.

Salvini repeated Wednesday that a "prerequisite" of the talks with the J-Stars is that the center-right coalition stays united. But all eyes were on Berlusconi, to see if he might free up Salvini to cut a deal that would be palatable to the Forza Italia base.