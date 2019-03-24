ROME — Italian media are reporting that an infant boy has died as the result of a circumcision performed by his parents at home.
The ANSA news agency reported on Sunday that the 5-month-old baby was brought to a hospital in Bologna by helicopter in cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon and died that night.
The prosecutor's office in the region of Reggio Emilia has opened a manslaughter investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Norway cruise ship heads to port with 479 rescued, 20 hurt
Rescue helicopters took more than 475 passengers from a cruise ship that got stranded off Norway's western coast in bad weather before the vessel departed for a nearby port under escort and with nearly 900 people still on board, the ship's owner said Sunday.
World
Serbia, Kosovo mark start of NATO intervention 20 years ago
Twenty years after NATO intervened to stop Serbia's onslaught in Kosovo, Belgrade is commemorating the victims of what it says was an aggression while Kosovo is hailing the beginning of its national liberation.
World
Death toll from central Mali massacre up to 134, says UN
The death toll from a massacre in a central Malian village rose to 134 dead, the U.N. said, as new video emerged Sunday showing victims strewn on the ground amid the burning remains of their homes.
World
Pope Francis prays for Nicaragua, victims in African attacks
Pope Francis prayed on Sunday for the victims of attacks in Nigeria and Mali, and for the success of talks underway in Nicaragua aimed at solving a yearlong political crisis in the country.
World
France investigates after older protester is injured in Nice
French authorities are investigating the case of an older female protester who suffered head injuries when police charged people defying a yellow vest protest ban in Nice.