ROME — One of Italy's two main populist leaders says he and his rival finally have agreed on who should be the next premier — neither of them.

Exactly 11 weeks after a parliamentary election with inconclusive results created political gridlock, League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday that he and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio also have reached a deal on the choice of Cabinet ministers.

Salvini says he and Di Maio will reveal their choice for premier to Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Italian media say the president, who is head of state, is likely to summon the two political leaders on Monday.

If Mattarella is convinced their choice can muster a solid majority in Parliament, he can then confer a mandate to form what would be Italy's first populist government.