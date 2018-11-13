MILAN — Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement.
Journalists gathered in piazzas in regional capitals Tuesday to protest statements by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent official labeling journalists "prostitutes," ''jackals" and "intellectually and morally corrupt."
Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they aimed to sound the alarm over "a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe," scapegoating journalists.
The 5-Stars platform has aimed to further reduce state support of media. But the direct attacks on the journalists heated up after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was acquitted of a corruption charge that also risked the reputation of the 5-Star Movement, with officials lashing out at months of media coverage.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.