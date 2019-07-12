ROME — A court in Sicily is deliberating the fate of alleged migrants smugglers, including an Eritrean who claims his is a case of mistaken ID.
The defendant's lawyer, Michele Calantropo, said Friday it was unclear when the court might announce a verdict. Prosecutors insist his client is Medhane Yehdego Mered, an alleged human trafficking kingpin.
Calantropo contends the defendant's identity is Medhanie Tesfamariam Behre and that he's innocent. The man was arrested in Sudan and extradited to Italy in 2016.
