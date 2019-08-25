ROME — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.
None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.
The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.
Police were investigating the cause.
After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.
