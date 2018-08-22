Free parking at the Midtown YWCA will soon be a thing of the past.

Starting in September members who park in the facility at 2121 E. Lake Street in Minneapolis while working out or taking classes will have to pay for the spot that for years has been free.

Too many nonmembers were taking advantage of the lot, one of the few remaining free parking lots in the area. That often left members with nowhere to park, so officials are spending $200,000 to install gates and a pay station.

“The neighborhood has transformed in the past few years and that has resulted in a lot of misuse,” said executive director Luz Maria Frias, YWCA president and CEO. “We get a lot of unauthorized people looking to go to a coffee shop or run errands. We were the last bastion of parking that is not guarded.”

Over the past few years, a park-and-ride lot near the Lake Street light-rail station closed and a new Hennepin County service center with pay parking opened down the street. A nearby Minneapolis Public Schools adult education center and South High School, along with new development in the area, has brought increased demand for parking. In turn, drivers not using the YWCA have ditched their cars in the lot with 178 spaces.

Frias said the YW has tried to remedy the situation without success. Employees have recorded license plate numbers of unauthorized parkers on a spreadsheet and warned offending drivers by leaving notes on the windshield. On second offenses, cars are towed, said spokeswoman Corinne Mattli.

That was time consuming for a staff already stretched thin with responsibilities to carry out the organization’s mission, which is to “eliminate racism, empower women and girls, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” Patrolling the parking lot also created safety issues when staff members confronted drivers, Frias said.

To combat the problem, members were issued parking tags to hang on their rearview mirror. But that did not stop the illegal parking, Frias said.

Between 1,500 to 2,000 people visit the YWCA each day, and many have trouble finding a place to park. That is what led to the decision to install pay parking.

Tom Huberty, a longtime member who lives in south Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood, agreed that parking can be a problem. He said he’s had to hunt for spaces, particularly on Saturday mornings when he takes a yoga class. The problem is most acute when events are taking place at the adjoining Minneapolis Sports Center.

But he and other members were caught off guard. He learned of the decision through an e-mail and letter that was recently sent to members.

“They did not invite dialogue before they arrived at the decision,” he said. “I’m disappointed. Free parking has been appreciated.”

When the new rates take effect, members can pay $15 a month for unlimited parking privileges or pay a nominal fee per visit. For visits between 20 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes, the rate will be $1. It will be $2 for up to 2½ hours and $7 for three to four hours. The maximum charge will be $20 for six or more hours.

Members with scholarships can get help with parking costs, Frias said.

The YWCA already charges for parking at its two other locations in Uptown and downtown Minneapolis, so it’s not unprecedented. Guests at the Nicollet Mall location have been able to park free while a massive remodeling project was carried out. As the project is completed, pay parking will return.

Though some members have taken to Twitter to decry the new parking fees at Midtown, some even threatening to cancel their membership, Huberty said the extra $15 a month won’t drive him away. Still, he had hoped another solution could have been found.

“We’ve tried to remedy this issue without shifting the cost to our members,” Frias said. “This is not going to get us rich and it’s produced by our circumstances.”

But there is an upside, she said.

“Members will be able to park without frustration,” she said.