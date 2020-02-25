• The Metropolitan Division was already the deepest and most competitive in the NHL, and on Sunday and Monday nearly every Metro contender made a move. The Capitals got it started by acquiring Ilya Kovalchuk; the Penguins answered by getting fellow veteran winger Patrick Marleau from San Jose; and the Islanders got a major reinforcement in the form of C Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whom they signed to a $30 million, six-year extension.

• Aside from trading Pageau, the Senators dealt Fs Vladislav Namestnikov to Colorado and Tyler Ennis to Edmonton. Ottawa has accumulated 13 picks in this year’s draft.

• Edmonton acquired F Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit for Sam Gagner and second-round picks in each of the next two drafts. On Sunday night, Edmonton acquired D Mike Green from the Red Wings for F Kyle Brodziak and a conditional fourth-round pick.

• The Blackhawks made a couple of big moves, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to the Golden Knights and offensive defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Flames. Both will be unrestricted free agents in the offseason.

• Chris Kreider not only stayed with the Rangers, but he agreed to terms on a seven-year contract extension. The 28-year-old was considered one of the league’s top potential trade candidates.

