A weekend visit to a St. Paul Saints’ home baseball game was a bark in the park for fans, four-legged and otherwise.

Many patrons didn’t pause and brought their pooches to the stadium on a very warm day that made for many a hot dog.

This was the minor league ball team’s third annual hairy happening known as Chuck & Don’s Dog Day.

Along with free admission for all canines, there were giveaways, product samples and an ample number of water dishes sprinkled throughout the stadium on a day when the temperature topped 90 degrees.

As for the game, those cats from northwestern Indiana got the best of the hometown hosts. The Gary SouthShore Railcats scored 15 runs in the first three innings and cruised to victory before more than 9,000 men, women, boys and girls.

The number of dogs in attendance was anybody’s guess.